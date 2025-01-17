Terunofuji retires, leaving sumo without yokozuna for first time in 30 years

sumo

Terunofuji is retiring from sumo, the ancient Japanese sport's governing body said Friday, potentially leaving it without a wrestler at the highest rank of yokozuna for the first time in over 30 years.

The Mongolian-born 33-year-old has struggled with injuries and withdrew from the ongoing New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo on Thursday after forfeiting his bout.

Terunofuji, who has won 10 tournaments in his career, is sumo's only active yokozuna.

Mongolian Hoshoryu has a chance to gain promotion to the exalted rank if he impresses at the New Year tournament. He has four wins and one loss after the opening five days.

If he fails, sumo will have no yokozuna for the first time since March 1993, when Hawaiian-born Akebono made his debut at the rank.

Terunofuji has been sumo's lone yokozuna since the September 2021 retirement of Hakuho, who had a record 45 tournament victories.

Terunofuji completed just two of six tournaments last year as he dealt with injuries and other health problems.

He has missed 13 of 21 tournaments in total since being promoted to yokozuna in July 2021.

