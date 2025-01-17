Terunofuji retires, leaving sumo without yokozuna for first time in 30 years

Terunofuji is retiring from sumo, the ancient Japanese sport's governing body said Friday, potentially leaving it without a wrestler at the highest rank of yokozuna for the first time in over 30 years.
The Mongolian-born 33-year-old has struggled with injuries and withdrew from the ongoing New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo on Thursday after forfeiting his bout.
Terunofuji, who has won 10 tournaments in his career, is sumo's only active yokozuna.
Mongolian Hoshoryu has a chance to gain promotion to the exalted rank if he impresses at the New Year tournament. He has four wins and one loss after the opening five days.
If he fails, sumo will have no yokozuna for the first time since March 1993, when Hawaiian-born Akebono made his debut at the rank.
Terunofuji has been sumo's lone yokozuna since the September 2021 retirement of Hakuho, who had a record 45 tournament victories.
Terunofuji completed just two of six tournaments last year as he dealt with injuries and other health problems.
He has missed 13 of 21 tournaments in total since being promoted to yokozuna in July 2021.
deanzaZZR
Terunofuji, what an amazing accomplishment to get 10 tournament victories after such a terrible injury that sent you way down from Ozeki status. 10 tournament wins is Dai Yokozuna status shared by few including Terunofuji, Hakuho, Akebono and Chiyonofuji.
rainyday
This is true, but its kind of unfortunate since when he was healthy he really did quite well - he was the champion in 6 out of 8 of the tournaments that he was able to fully compete in (and had respectable 11-4 records in the other two).
Nowhere near Hakuho level but still he was a decent Yokozuna.
The_Beagle
Otsukaresama deshita! Greatest comeback story in sumo history,
NCIS Reruns
Yokozuna come on TV before the main bouts, entering the straw ring wearing a heavy white rope around their waists, stamping their feet and clapping their hands. I guess the fans feel they need traditional yokozuna dohyo-iri, but I find sumo exciting enough without depending on ceremonies or the presence/non-presence of any particular rank. Japan-born yokozuna have been in the minority as Mongolians like Asashoryu, Harumafuji, Hakuho and Terunofuji have domininated the sport for decades now and things have worked out all right.
Asiaman7
Terunofuji brought us many fantastic moments and memories. He was an honorable Daiyokozuna, having won 10 tournaments.
Excited to see whether Hoshoryu can be our next Yokozuna. He has certainly been a beast so far in the current tournament! We’re cheering for you!