Double trouble: Kyrgios, Djokovic to pair up before Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic met in the Wimbledon final in 2022

Nick Kyrgios says he will play doubles with enemy-turned-friend Novak Djokovic at the Brisbane International starting later this month in the build-up to the Australian Open.

Kyrgios branded the Serbian great "a tool" in 2021 but relations have warmed since and the Australian posted a picture on Instagram of them walking out at Wimbledon and the caption: "Doubles at Brisbane. See y'all there."

The two players faced off for the Wimbledon title in 2022, Djokovic winning in four sets.

The Brisbane International starts on December 29 with the first Grand Slam of the year, at Melbourne, beginning January 12.

The temperamental 29-year-old Kyrgios is on the comeback trail having barely played in the last two years after a number of injuries.

He will compete in the main draw in Melbourne, where he is a crowd favorite, under a protected ranking.

Kyrgios has previously credited former world number one Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, for motivating him to return to tennis despite his injuries.

