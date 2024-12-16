 Japan Today
Newly installed fences are seen near a convenience store at a popular spot for photographing Mount Fuji in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Tuesday. Image: KYODO
national

New fences installed at Mount Fuji photo spot to curb jaywalking

KOFU, Yamanashi

New fences were erected Tuesday to prevent jaywalking in front of a convenience store in Yamanashi Prefecture that has become a popular spot for photographing Mount Fuji.

The site in Fujikawaguchiko has drawn many foreign tourists seeking to capture images of the iconic mountain perching above the Lawson convenience store.

The town installed fences and black screens to block the view on the opposite side of the road in May to reduce crowding and misbehavior such as loitering and littering. While the screens were removed in August, additional fencing was erected on the same side in October after a resurgence of jaywalking.

On Tuesday, the town installed two metal fences, each measuring 3 meters in length and 80 centimeters in height, on the side of the road closest to the convenience store to prevent people from jaywalking.

The town also plans to repaint the nearby pedestrian crosswalk in green and white by the end of December to improve visibility and encourage its use.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Great!

Somewhere for tourists to take a seat.

"The site in Fujikawaguchiko has drawn many foreign tourists seeking to capture images of the iconic mountain perching above the Lawson convenience store."

Ummm... excuse me, but I believe the LAST time this site made the news it was pointed out how racist the people installing all of this "foreign-tourist prevention" methods was, when the security guard screamed at a JAPANESE TOURIST in English, then the Japanese tourist pointed out to the guard that he was Japanese and the guard could only say, "Well... uhhhh... you can't be because Japanese people know better!" (to which the Japanese guy slammed the guard for not using Keigo when addressing him, you know, like a Japanese should).

So, you can drop the "foreign tourists" excuse.

Just move the crossing. Drama at its finest.

All they need is a sign in English and Chinese stating " If you jaywalk here and get hit, YOU will be responsible for ALL damages to property and vehicles."

Right, that you can just step over...

