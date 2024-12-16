New fences installed at Mount Fuji photo spot to curb jaywalking

Newly installed fences are seen near a convenience store at a popular spot for photographing Mount Fuji in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Tuesday.

New fences were erected Tuesday to prevent jaywalking in front of a convenience store in Yamanashi Prefecture that has become a popular spot for photographing Mount Fuji.

The site in Fujikawaguchiko has drawn many foreign tourists seeking to capture images of the iconic mountain perching above the Lawson convenience store.

The town installed fences and black screens to block the view on the opposite side of the road in May to reduce crowding and misbehavior such as loitering and littering. While the screens were removed in August, additional fencing was erected on the same side in October after a resurgence of jaywalking.

On Tuesday, the town installed two metal fences, each measuring 3 meters in length and 80 centimeters in height, on the side of the road closest to the convenience store to prevent people from jaywalking.

The town also plans to repaint the nearby pedestrian crosswalk in green and white by the end of December to improve visibility and encourage its use.

