 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Uta Abe and her brother Hifumi are seen following a team judo event at the Paris Olympics in August. Image: AP file
judo

Uta Abe to start again with challenger spirit in competition return

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese judoka Uta Abe said Wednesday, ahead of her first competition since her shock second-round loss at the Paris Olympics, she wants to start from scratch as a challenger.

The 52-kilogram gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 is scheduled to return to the mat at the Feb 14-16 Grand Slam event in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"I'm in good condition without any major injuries," Abe said in an online interview with reporters. "As a challenger, I want to start from scratch again."

Abe resumed training last October toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and has set winning at the world championships in June in Budapest as her near-term goal.

"I have to win the world title. I'll try to stick to my style of judo and win one match at a time," Abe said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel