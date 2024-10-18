 Japan Today
Pakistan England Cricket
Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
cricket

Khan drives Pakistan into strong position against England in 2nd test

MULTAN, Pakistan

Pakistan rode Sajid Khan's brilliance with ball and bat against a scratchy England in the second test on Thursday and eyed a long-awaited home test win.

England, set a massive 297-run target for victory on a tricky pitch, wobbled to 36-2 at stumps on day three as spin-heavy Pakistan exploited the recycled pitch and nullified the tourists' aggression.

Khan dismissed first-innings century-maker Ben Duckett for 0 off his third ball. Left-arm spinner Noman Ali then had Zak Crawley stumped with a brilliant ball that stranded the right-hander out of his crease.

Ollie Pope was unbeaten on 21 and Joe Root not out on 12, and England needed 261.

