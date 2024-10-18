Khan drives Pakistan into strong position against England in 2nd test

Pakistan rode Sajid Khan's brilliance with ball and bat against a scratchy England in the second test on Thursday and eyed a long-awaited home test win.
England, set a massive 297-run target for victory on a tricky pitch, wobbled to 36-2 at stumps on day three as spin-heavy Pakistan exploited the recycled pitch and nullified the tourists' aggression.
Khan dismissed first-innings century-maker Ben Duckett for 0 off his third ball. Left-arm spinner Noman Ali then had Zak Crawley stumped with a brilliant ball that stranded the right-hander out of his crease.
Ollie Pope was unbeaten on 21 and Joe Root not out on 12, and England needed 261.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
