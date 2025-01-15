 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chelsea Kerr Court
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr outside Kingston Crown Court, south west London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025, following a hearing where she is charged with alleged racially aggravated harassment of a police officer. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
soccer

Sam Kerr appears in court charged with racially aggravated harassment of a police officer

0 Comments
LONDON

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr appeared in court Tuesday charged with racially aggravated harassment of a police officer.

Australia captain Kerr is one of the top women's soccer players in the world and is her country's all-time leading scorer.

The 31-year-old Kerr, who appeared at Kingston Crown Court, is charged with causing a police officer harassment, alarm or distress under the UK's Public Order Act during an incident in Twickenham in southwest London on Jan. 30, 2023.

She pleaded not guilty in March last year.

Kerr’s trial is scheduled to take place on Feb 3.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences

Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel