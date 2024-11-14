 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
South Africa India T20 Cricket
India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during the third T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park in Centurion, South Africa, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
cricket

Varma’s hundred leads India to 11-run victory over South Africa despite Jansen's late onslaught

0 Comments
CENTURION, South Africa

Tilak Varma became the youngest batter to score a T20 hundred against South Africa, hitting a 56-ball 107 not out in India's 11-run win on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Varma hit eight fours and seven sixes in the third Twenty20 match at Centurion, combining well with Abhishek Sharma’s 50 off 25, as India finished at 219-6 after losing the toss and batting first.

In reply, South Africa was held to 208-7 and Marco Jansen’s whirlwind 54 runs off 17 balls went in vain.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh picked up 3-37 in four overs for India, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy finished with 2-54.

India took a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. The final T20 will be played in Johannesburg on Friday.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

