After cancelling Halloween, Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood cancels New Year’s Eve too

For decades, the Shibuya ward of downtown Tokyo has had an image as a party place. Things are less celebratory these days, though, as after telling people to stay away from the area on Halloween, Shibuya Ward says it’s not going to be doing anything special for New Year’s Eve either.
This wasn’t always the case. Starting in 2016, the world-famous Shibuya Scramble intersection in front of Shibuya Station would be shut down on the night of December 31 and turned into an official street party venue, with appearances by celebrities and vending booths from sponsoring companies. By 2018, crowds as large as 120,000 people or so would gather to ring in the new year.
That all came to an end in 2020, though, when Shibuya Ward suspended the New Year’s Eve festivities as part of public health measures during the coronavirus pandemic. Even after such anti-infection protocols were no deemed no longer necessary, though, Shibuya didn’t bring back the New Yar’s Eve party, claiming such a large gathering was now a safety issue. While there was talk of restarting the celebration this year, an executive committee made up of Shibuya Ward legislators and representatives of the shopping districts near the Shibuya Scramble have now said that the resumption has been postponed to 2025, meaning that there will be no official New Year’s Eve countdown party in Shibuya this year.
A spokesperson for the ward said that with the number of visitors to Shibuya, including foreign tourists, increasing, they have decided not to hold a countdown event in order to ensure public safety. A ward representative also referenced Shibuya’s new year-round ban on public drinking, saying “As we are currently in the process of trying to reduce public consumption of alcohol, we have arrived at the judgement that this is not an appropriate time to be holding an event at which a large number of people will gather.”
With Shibuya’s year-round public drinking ban being the first of its type in Tokyo, and having just gone into effect last month, maybe there’s hope that after a year of positive results a countdown event really will be held once again in the Scramble in 2025. It’s starting to look, though, like the Shibuya New Year’s Eve party might wind up becoming a thing of the past entirely.
Source: Asahi Shimbun via Livedoor News
-- “Shibuya is closed for Halloween” – Hachiko to be covered, monitoring towers put up on October 31
-- Tokyo’s Shibuya district passes year-round public drinking ban
-- Japanese police requests train stations in Shibuya to shut exits during New Year countdown
Jay
Looks like the pencil necks at local government offices have taken a page straight out of Footloose, but instead of banning dancing, they’re banning fun altogether.
It’s just another example of governments trying to micromanage people’s lives under the guise of “public safety.” What’s next, shutting down birthday parties because they’re “too risky”?
When the government acts like a killjoy parent, treating adults like irresponsible kids, it sends a message: they think we’re not capable of making our own decisions. This is a slippery slope straight out of the pages of 1984, and if they keep it up, we’ll end up in a world where joy, celebration, and even freedom are considered “dangerous.”
MOFA: Make Orwell Fiction Again.
sakurasuki
Shibuya can be more and more suitable for elderly care houses (老人ホーム)
NCIS Reruns
No great loss. Shibuya has more pedestrian crosswalks than it has tourist attractions. Come to think of it, Shibuya's pedestrian crosswalks are its only real tourist attractions.
deanzaZZR
And somehow New York City's Times Square pulls it off every year.
GBR48
Wouldn't it be easier and more lucrative to simply ban people from expressing happiness in Shibuya, with on-the-spot fines for anyone who does. Smiling: Y10,000. Laughing: Y20,000. Dancing, humming, singing or hugging: Y30,000.
Tokyo Guy
I see a fundamental difference here. Halloween is a lame, stupid excuse for a holiday and modern Japan only celebrates it because of their obsession with Things American (they probably think the US invented Halloween).
New Year, though, has been A Thing in Japan since forever, so this just feels like City Hall being lazy.
diobrando
One word: stupid.
Jay
All of the downvotes on suggest there a lot of Govern Me Harder, Daddy Government types here, who seem quite excited by the prospect of their world turning into a place where fun is banned, joy is forbidden, and every moment is policed.
How about instead of creating a generation that’ll grow up knowing only restrictions and fear, we instead focus on fostering strong, happy communities?