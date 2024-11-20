 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China-Mass Attacks-Glance
FILE -Residents pass near the sign for Zhuhai Sports Center where a man rammed his car into people exercising at the sports center, killing and injuring dozens of people in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan), File)
world

Surge in mass attacks has killed dozens in China in recent months

0 Comments
BEIJING

Dozens of people have been killed in China in the past three months in a series of mass attacks. The latest on Tuesday saw primary school students injured by a car as they arrived for classes.

The attacks take one of two forms — either drivers mowing down people on foot or knife-wielding assailants stabbing multiple victims. Guns are strictly restricted in China and gun attacks are rare.

The attackers appear to be taking out their anger and frustration over a personal issue, according to police reports. The victims are often unknown to them.

Such attacks are not new in China and have targeted kindergartens and other schools in the past. The recent surge has gotten the attention of authorities and the public. Here is a look at some of the recent events.

A small white SUV struck students arriving for class at Yong’an Elementary School in Changde, an inland city in China’s Hunan province. Several adults also were injured, the official Xinhua News Agency said. The injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Security guards and parents subdued the driver, Xinhua said. Authorities later issued a a brief statement saying the 39-year-old driver had been detained. Few details have been confirmed yet about the incident.

Eight people were killed and 17 others injured in a knife attack at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing city, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of Shanghai in eastern China.

Police detained a 21-year old student. They said he had failed his examinations and could not graduate and was dissatisfied with his pay at an internship. He decided to vent his frustrations via the attack, a police statement said.

A man who authorities said was upset over his divorce settlement rammed his car into a crowd of people exercising at a sports complex in Zhuhai city in southern China, killing 35 and injuring 43 others.

Police detained the 62-year-old man, who they said was in his car attempting to stab himself with a knife. He later fell unconscious from neck and other wounds. They said the man was dissatisfied with the split of financial assets in his divorce.

A knife attack near a prominent primary school in Beijing injured five people, including three children. Police detained a 50-year-old suspect. No motive was given.

Earlier in October, a 10-year-old Japanese student died after being stabbed near his school in Shenzhen, a southern city that borders Hong Kong. That followed a knife attack in June on a Japanese woman and her child at a bus stop for a Japanese school in Suzhou, a city near Shanghai.

A 37-year-old man allegedly killed three people and wounded 15 others with a knife at a supermarket in Shanghai. Police said the man had personal financial disputes and came to Shanghai to “vent his anger."

The attack occurred on the eve of a weeklong national holiday in a suburban district of Shanghai, China's financial center.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog