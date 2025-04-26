 Japan Today
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visits Australia
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the Australian Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 16, 2024. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/File Photo Image: Reuters/Tracey Nearmy
world

Australian PM praises diversity in language schools pledge day after neo-Nazi action

SYDNEY

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday cultural diversity was the country's strength as he pledged A$25 million ($15.98 million) for students to learn languages other than English, a day after a neo-Nazi disrupted a public gathering in Melbourne.

Albanese, entering the final week of campaigning ahead of a May 3 general election, said if re-elected his government would support 600 community schools that help more than 90,000 students across Australia learn 84 languages.

"Our diversity is our nation’s strength - we’re supporting more Australian families to stay close to their culture with community language schools," Albanese said in a statement, after on Friday labeling as cowardly a neo-Nazi who heckled during an Indigenous ceremony in Melbourne on Anzac Day, a national holiday honoring military veterans.

Australia, where one in two people are either born overseas or have a parent born overseas, has been grappling with a rise in right-wing extremism. In February, it imposed sanctions on far right online network "Terrorgram" following similar moves by Britain and the United States.

Peter Dutton, leader of the conservative National-Liberal coalition, Albanese's main political opponent in the election, also condemned Friday's far-right action, saying "it just has no place in our community, in our society whatsoever".

Early voting for the election began on Tuesday, with Albanese's Labor party holding a slim lead over the coalition. Cost of living and housing affordability are the key issues.

