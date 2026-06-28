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Austria Algeria WCup Soccer
Austria's Marko Arnautovic (7) celebrates his team's first goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Algeria and Austria in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
2026 fifa world cup

Austria and Algeria draw 3-3 to advance to knockout round and send Iranians home

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By DAVE SKRETTA
KANSAS CITY, Mo

Austria and Algeria played to a thrilling 3-3 draw Saturday night in what amounted to a win-win result in their World Cup group-stage finale, allowing both to advance to the knockout round while eliminating Iran from the tournament.

The game was tied 2-all in the closing minutes, and Algeria looked as if it was content to run out the clock, when captain Riyad Mahrez scored his second goal with about a minute left in stoppage time. That put Austria on the verge of elimination, only for Sasa Kalajdzic to head in the equalizing goal moments later and rescue Das Team’s World Cup hopes.

Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer also had goals for Austria, which finished second behind Argentina in Group J to advance for the first time since 1982. Its reward is a matchup with European champion Spain on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Rafik Belghali also scored for Les Fennecs, who became the ninth of 10 teams from Africa to advance. They finished third in the group but get a potentially easier Round of 32 showdown with Switzerland on Thursday night in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Iran would have advanced as one of the eight best third-place teams had Austria or Algeria won. But when Mahrez tied the game in the 60th minute, and the 2-2 score held the rest of the way, it was Team Melli that was sent home.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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