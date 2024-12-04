 Japan Today
Image: iStock/Christian Ouellet
business

JR East eyes hike in starting fare in 2026

TOKYO

The operator of Tokyo's busy Yamanote loop line and other train routes is considering hiking the starting fare by 10 yen from the current 150 yen in March 2026, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The hike will apply to both standard tickets and commuter passes, with East Japan Railway Co (JR East) expected to apply for transport ministry approval in the near future, the sources said.

The company's railway business has been recovering on the back of increasing foreign tourists, but its profits are below pre-pandemic levels, while some lines in rural areas remain unprofitable.

JR East offers lower fares in metropolitan areas compared with regional areas, but it is also considering introducing a more consistent fee structure based on distance, the sources said.

The operator plans to use the increased revenue from the price hike for safety measures and infrastructure maintenance, the sources said.

JR East previously raised fares in March 2023 in parts of the Tokyo metropolitan area to improve station accessibility for people with disabilities. It also increased fares in line with consumption tax hikes.

Among others in the JR group, Hokkaido Railway Co will increase its starting fare by 10 yen to 210 yen and Kyushu Railway Co will introduce a 30 yen hike to 200 yen in April next year.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

