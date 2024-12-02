Nearly 90% of Chinese view Japan negatively: poll

Chinese people with an unfavorable impression of Japan in 2024 increased sharply from the previous year to nearly 90 percent, marking the second-highest level, an annual survey showed Monday as the two Asian neighbors remain at odds over various issues.

The figure rose 24.8 percentage points from 2023, amid lingering tensions around the Japanese-controlled, Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, disputes over wartime history and Japan's continued discharge of treated radioactive water from the disaster-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.

In the joint poll conducted by Japanese nonprofit think tank Genron NPO and the China International Communications Group, Chinese respondents with a "bad" or "relatively bad" impression of Japan stood at 87.7 percent.

The result follows the record-high 92.8 percent logged in 2013, when bilateral relations were particularly strained following the previous year's move by Japan to bring the Senkakus under state control. The poll has been conducted since 2005.

In a multiple-choice question asking Chinese respondents to explain their negative impression, 45.5 percent, the largest group, cited "confrontation" triggered by Japan's move over the Senkakus. Many also touched on Japan's stance on Taiwan, a self-ruled island China views as its own territory, and historical perceptions.

In another sign of deteriorating sentiment, Chinese respondents with favorable, or relatively favorable, impression of Japan dropped by 24.7 points from the previous year to 12.3 percent.

Meanwhile, Japanese respondents with a bad or relatively bad impression of China declined 3.2 points to 89.0 percent.

Asked about factors that hamper the bilateral relations' development, 35.5 percent of Chinese respondents cited the treated water discharge from the Fukushima plant that began in August 2023 despite opposition from Beijing, while 50.6 percent of Japanese respondents chose the dispute over the Senkakus.

As for the kind of media they get information from about each other's nation, 63.7 percent of Chinese respondents said their main source is internet accessed from computers and smartphones, up from 41.6 percent the previous year and a higher percentage compared with televisions and newspapers.

With the survey showing more Chinese obtaining information on Japan online, Yasushi Kudo, who heads Genron NPO, told a press conference in Tokyo that "negative views can be easily amplified" such as through social media.

The poll also showed that a record-low 26.3 percent of Chinese respondents view Sino-Japanese ties are important, tumbling from 60.1 percent. It was the first time for the figure to fall below 60 percent, with even the 2013 figure being 72.3 percent.

For Japanese, 67.1 percent considered the relationship as important, up from 65.1 percent.

The latest survey was conducted from mid-October to early November, collecting valid responses from 1,000 people in Japan and 1,500 in China aged 18 or older.

© KYODO