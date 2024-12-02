 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Police officers head into an Akita city supermarket on Tuesday to check a trap after a bear entered the store on Saturday. Image: KYODO
national

Bear killed after 2 days in Akita supermarket

AKITA

A bear was trapped and killed Monday after a two-day stay in a northeastern Japan supermarket, police said, ending an incident in which the animal attacked a male employee and dined out in the store's meat section.

The approximately 1-meter-long bear was finally confirmed as captured at the store in Akita Prefecture around 8:10 a.m., some four hours after a sensor on one of the box traps was triggered.

Authorities used honey, apples and bread in traps set up in two locations, with the bear caught in one placed in a storage area at the rear of the store.

A camera-equipped drone was used in unsuccessful attempts to locate the bear, which took full advantage of its access to the meat section during its supermarket spree.

The bear entered the supermarket Saturday morning when some 20 staff were preparing for the start of the day's operations. The 47-year-old male employee attacked by the animal sustained non-life-threatening facial and other injuries, the police said.

The store, located in the prefectural capital of Akita, is about 1 kilometer from JR Tsuchizaki Station. It had not yet opened to customers when the bear entered.

