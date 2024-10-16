 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/TayaCho
business

Tokyo Metro sets IPO price at ¥1,200 a share amid strong interest

1 Comment
TOKYO

Tokyo Metro Co, a major subway operator in Japan, said Tuesday that it has priced its initial public offering at 1,200 yen per share amid strong interest from domestic and overseas investors.

The subway operator is scheduled to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime Market on Oct 23. The company's market value will be around 700 billion yen based on the offering price, making it one of Japan's biggest IPOs in the past decade.

Currently, the central and Tokyo metropolitan governments hold all of the operator's shares. A combined 50 percent will be sold by the time of the listing. The indicative price per share was set within a range of 1,100 to 1,200 yen.

Proceeds from the national government's sale of Tokyo Metro's shares are slated to be used to fund reconstruction projects following the devastating earthquake and ensuing tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in March 2011.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

trains are the ultimate profit-making business. your cost is the same no matter how many rid. you can shut down make everyone late and not be liable. and you can never change anything or be innovative at all and still profit. and monopoly so no competition.

what a corrupt racket

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog