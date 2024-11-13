 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Louis Vuitton logo is seen outside a store in Paris
FILE PHOTO: Louis Vuitton logo is seen outside a store in Paris, France, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo Image: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
business

Global luxury sales to fall 2% in 2024, among weakest years on record, Bain says

0 Comments
By Elisa Anzolin
MILAN

Sales of personal luxury goods are set to fall 2% this year, making it one of the weakest on record, with price hikes and economic uncertainty shrinking the industry's customer base, according to consultancy Bain & Company.

In its closely-watched report on the 363-billion-euro ($386 billion) market, Bain estimated a 20-22% sales drop in China, which has turned into a drag after a years-long boom before the pandemic fuelled by the wealthy and growing middle-class.

The forecasts include the effect of currency moves.

"This is the first time the personal luxury goods industry has declined since the 2008-09 crisis, with the exception of the pandemic," Bain partner Federica Levato told Reuters.

The study released on Wednesday will likely heighten concerns among investors that the sector's current downturn, which has knocked shares in the likes of LVMH and Kering, may be longer and deeper than anticipated.

Global sales of luxury personal goods - spanning clothing, accessories and beauty products - are expected to be flat at constant exchange rates during the holiday season, with China's performance still negative, Levato said.

A shift by brands to position their products within a higher price band, coupled with weaker consumer confidence amid wars, China's economic woes and elections across the globe, has led many customers, especially younger ones, to forgo purchases.

"The luxury consumer base has declined by 50 million over the last two years, from a total of approximately 400 million consumers," Levato said.

Growth prospects for the market hinge partly on the strategies brands choose to pursue, including on pricing, she added.

In a further sign that higher prices are holding back consumers, Bain said the outlet channel was outperforming, driven by shoppers' quest for value.

The personal luxury goods sector is expected to grow by between 0% and 4% at constant exchange rates in 2025, supported by sales in Europe and the Americas, with China seen recovering only in the second part of the year, Bain said.

Levato said Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election had removed one uncertainty, while possible interest rate and tax cuts could encourage Americans to spend more.

In contrast to personal goods, luxury spending on experiences, such as hospitality and dining, is expected to increase this year, Bain said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Karasawa Cirque

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Contraception in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Women Samurai in Japanese History

Savvy Tokyo

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

Stories About Toxic Work Environments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo