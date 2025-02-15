Japan business delegation to make 6-day visit to China from Sunday

Japanese business leaders will make a six-day trip to China starting Sunday, possibly meeting with a senior Chinese leader while exploring bilateral economic cooperation in areas such as digital technology and decarbonization.

The delegation of about 230 members, hoping for talks with either Chinese President Xi Jinping or Premier Li Qiang, will also seek a better business environment in China amid intensifying trade frictions between it and the United States.

Delegation leaders will include Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren, and Ken Kobayashi, head of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

An economic mission organized by Keidanren, Japan's largest business lobby, and some other groups has been visiting China almost every year since 1975.

The last such visit, held in January last year, at which time Li met with the delegation's leaders, was the first since September 2019 after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their stay in Beijing, group members are also scheduled to hold talks with senior officials of China's Commerce Ministry and the National Development and Reform Commission.

