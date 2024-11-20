 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan records trade deficit for 4th straight month despite export recovery

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Japan racked up a trade deficit in October for a fourth straight month as a weak yen and rising energy prices kept import costs high.

The trade deficit, which amounts to a nation’s imports subtracted from its exports, totaled 461 billion yen last month, the Finance Ministry reported Wednesday.

Exports grew 3.1% in October from a year earlier, picking up pace over recent months, as shipments of equipment for semiconductor production increased.

But imports, up 0.4% from a year earlier, were still bigger than exports.

A major uncertainty over trade is looming because of the reelection of Donald Trump as U.S. president, in part because he favors sharp increases in tariffs.

Exports are a chief engine of growth for Japan, the home of Toyota Motor Corp, although such manufacturers have moved production and investment abroad.

New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has been busy meeting the leaders of Asian nations, as well as Europe and South America, to forge economic and trade relations, as well as security ties. Ishiba, who has yet to meet Trump, was recently in Brazil for the Group of 20 summit.

A weakening currency, which tends to accompany trailing growth, is another worry for Japan. The U.S. dollar has been trading at about 155 Japanese yen recently, up from 140-yen levels a year ago.

Inflation and rising energy prices are pushing up import costs, while slowing global demand dampens exports.

But the recent fall in overseas demand is believed to be partly due to temporary disruptions like a typhoon, while the drop in exports is related to auto production disruptions in Japan.

By region, exports rose to the rest of Asia, including Singapore and Hong Kong. Exports to the U.S. slipped slightly.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog