 Japan Today
crime

17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of stabbing grandmother

HOKKAIDO

Police in Muroran, Hokkaido, have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of stabbing his grandmother, who is in her 70s, at her home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:35 p.m. Thursday. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the boy is suspected of stabbing his grandmother in the forehead and other parts of her body with a knife. The victim was taken to hospital but her life is not in danger, police said.

Police said the boy lives in a different house from his grandmother, and a relative reported the stabbing.

Police are questioning other family members to try and find out the source of the trouble between the boy and his grandmother.

