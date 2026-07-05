22-year-old man arrested for threatening 13-year-old girl

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of threatening a 13-year-old female junior high student by sending messages such as "I'm going to kill you” via a social media app.

According to police, the man sent the messages between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police said the two were acquaintances. The incident came to light after the girl told her parents who then reported the matter to the police.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation but gave no motive.

© Japan Today