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22-year-old man arrested for threatening 13-year-old girl

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KUSHIRO, Hokkaido

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of threatening a 13-year-old female junior high student by sending messages such as "I'm going to kill you” via a social media app.

According to police, the man sent the messages between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police said the two were acquaintances. The incident came to light after the girl told her parents who then reported the matter to the police.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation but gave no motive.

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A bit more info would help me make a more considered response however this bloke ain’t a kid like the girl and shouldnt be threatening her. Maybe he wanted her to keep quiet about something, well you know but that’s my own personal view, speculation if you like.

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