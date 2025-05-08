Woman arrested for setting fire to her home

Police in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of arson after she set fire to her home.

According to police, the woman is accused of setting fire to her two-story wooden house at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, TBS reported.

The fire was put out about three hours later, but the house burned down and the fire spread to an adjacent building.

The woman lived with her husband but no one was injured.

Police arrested the woman after firefighters determined the fire was deliberately started and after questioning related parties.

Police said the woman has been speaking incoherently since her arrest. They are also questioning her husband about her mental condition prior to the fire.

