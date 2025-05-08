 Japan Today
2 arrested in school break-in
Photo shows the school in Tachikawa, western Tokyo, where two men went on a rampage on Thursday. Image: Kyodo
crime

2 men arrested over disturbance at Tokyo school; 5 teachers injured

TOKYO

Two men have been arrested after breaking into a suburban Tokyo elementary school on Thursday, causing minor injuries to five teachers and appearing to have smashed a window, investigative sources said.

There were no immediate reports of children being injured at the public Daisan Elementary School in Tachikawa, western Tokyo, according to the sources. They said a parent who was at the school for a consultation had called the two suspects to the premises.

The two men aged 31 and 47 were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The elementary school had around 520 children enrolled as of April last year, according to its website.

