China to release movie on Japan biological warfare unit in summer

A Chinese movie featuring the Imperial Japanese Army's notorious Unit 731 is expected to be released in China this summer, according to local media reports, with the Japanese government worried about a possible negative impact from the film on bilateral ties.
The production of the movie, "731," about the unit, which is thought to have undertaken covert biological and chemical warfare research in China during World War II, was announced in August 2020. It was made with the cooperation of an exhibition hall dedicated to the unit in Harbin in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.
The film is set to be released in China on July 31 this year, which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Sino-Japanese conflict, which Beijing calls the 1937-1945 War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.
Film director Zhao Linshan has told Chinese media that Unit 731 represents "a cruel history that terrified" people in China and abroad and that he hopes to arouse the sympathies of the audience through the movie.
Zhao also said in a Chinese media interview the production is aimed at letting "the light of peace shine on the journey of human civilizations."
A Japanese government source expressed concern over the film's release, saying it could "rekindle rows over history" between the two Asian neighbors and negatively affect bilateral relations.
Set in China's northeastern region, the movie has an antiwar purpose and is designed to "reveal the crimes" of Unit 731 through a focus on ordinary individuals, according to media reports.
The research operation of the unit is believed to have included lethal experimentation and testing on humans. Prisoners of war were secretly experimented upon to develop, among other things, plague and cholera-based biological weapons, according to historians.
The Japanese government maintains the view that it has not confirmed any evidence to indicate the unit's human experiments.
In August last year, Hideo Shimizu, who was a member of Unit 731, returned to its former site in Harbin for the first time in 79 years and mourned the victims of the research operation.
At age 14, Shimizu moved to the puppet state of Manchuria, now northeastern China, and later became a member of the unit's Youth Corps. His visit was widely reported by Chinese media.
In 1997, Japan's Supreme Court, in a ruling concerning state textbook screeners objection to a history textbook's description of the unit's actions in China, said "the view had been established within academic circles to an undeniable extent that Unit 731 had killed many Chinese people through biological experiments."© KYODO
WiseOneIn Kansai
There can be no denial that Unit 731 did some atrocious things during the war.
But as expected, China chooses the time that benefits it's own agenda.
And China wants to build better relations with Japan.
Talk about being two-faced!!
Jay
Unit 731 was so grotesque in its human experimentation and biological warfare that even the Nazis reportedly found it disturbing - and that’s saying something.
Tongue-in-cheek, of course - but let us know when it’s showing in the local or Toho or Aeon cinema. Might be the first time some folks actually learn what happened, since Japan’s schoolbooks tend to skim over the whole “vivisection without anesthesia” chapter.
BertieWooster
Stout denial and sweeping under the rug may work in Japan but it doesn't work internationally. If Japan had just admitted what they did before and during the war, things might be different. But the outcome from this is going to be massive.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_731
Some dude
That'll be a boost to diplomatic relations.
IMadeAnAccountJustForThis
There is a chance that documentary could be very educational for many people around the world on this topic.
However I strongly suspect that China's movie will not be anything like that.
I await the movie they make on chairman Mao and the 'cultural revolution' that totally did not result in the loss of millions of Chinese lives.
robert maes
Will they also make a movie how they developed COVID and released it deliberately on their own people and the world ?
mans any exposure on the Japanese atrocities are welcome. There are many to pick from
Ricky Kaminski13
When history comes back to haunt, and may be used as a precursor to do the whole world war thing over again. The whitewashing was real, and the ghouls and demons of the past are summoned once again, where they have been lingering all along. The timing however, couldn’t be worse and is obviously orchestrated for maximum effect and political benefit.
The movie will turn hate levels up to 11, and watch people go into a frenzy. The Chinese will scream for blood and the Japanese will be ‘perplexed’. Not saying it the film shouldn’t be made either, but it will be no doubt be made for maximum ‘effect.’
Happy times ahead.
Jay
Not a film, but you can actually read about it - along with a host of others connecting global health agencies, pharmaceutical giants, and shadowy research projects - in The Real Anthony Fauci.
https://www.amazon.com/charts/2021-12-19/mostsold/nonfiction/
Oddly enough, despite the book’s explosive allegations, no legal action has ever been taken by Fauci or his associates. That’s curious, isn’t it?
virusrex
You mean a fictional movie? because the scientific consensus can prove this is not what happened. Multiple studies show clear evidence of a natural origin.
Focusing in something that can be proved imaginary only helps the Chinese government, there are plenty of things that actually happened that could be presented as valid criticism (even related to the pandemic) so there is no need to make up anything for this purpose.
Donald Seekins
Good! I want to see it. But I probably will not be able to see it in Japan.