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68-year-old man arrested for allegedly stalking woman in her 90s

2 Comments
SHIZUOKA

A 68-year-old unemployed man has been arrested in Fuji City, Shizuoka Prefecture, for allegedly stalking a long-time acquaintance — a woman in her 90s.

Police said the man, who was arrested on Saturday, is accused of repeatedly calling the mobile phone of the woman multiple times between June 13 and June 26, TBS reported.

He had previously received a warning from the police regarding stalking behavior directed at the same woman.

On Friday, the woman reported receiving another call from the man and police arrested him on suspicion of violating the Anti-Stalking Act.

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2 Comments
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Th3 man is bonkers, totally demented for sure. Nobody in their right mind would do that to a woman especially someone in their 90’s.

A lengthy prison term is required for this deviant or an indefinite period in a nut house if he is deemed mental.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

90s? Must have an old charm?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

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