crime

68-year-old man arrested for assaulting taxi driver in Sapporo

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a taxi driver in his 40s after they got into a dispute over the fare.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Chuo Ward. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the suspect took the taxi to his apartment and then got out without paying.

The taxi driver followed him and demanded the man pay the fare but the passenger grabbed the driver by neck and pushed him away. The driver then called the police.

Police quoted the man as saying, "I was arguing with the taxi driver over the fare. When he confronted me, I pushed him away.”

The driver was not injured.

