 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 22 years in prison for killing girlfriend in 2024

0 Comments
OSAKA

The Osaka District Court has sentenced a 27-year-old unemployed man to 22 years in prison for killing his 19-year-old girlfriend in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, in 2024.

According to the ruling on Friday, Masaru Nishimitsu, who lives in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, stabbed to death Karen Watanabe, a university student, at her apartment on May 18, 2024, TV Asahi reported.

The prosecution claimed Nishimatsu killed Watanabe because he didn't want her to know that he was unemployed and had a large amount of debt.

Nishimitsu called 110 from a hotel room at around 1:20 p.m. on the day of the murder and said he couldn’t pay his hotel bill and that he had taken a lot of sleeping pills. When police went to the hotel, Nishimitsu told them he had killed his girlfriend.

Police went to Watanabe’s apartment and found her body. A blood-stained kitchen knife was found near her body which had multiple stab wounds.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

English-Language Restaurant Reservation Sites in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Send Money in Japan: The Hard Way Vs. The Easy Way With Western Union

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

How Do Japanese Companies Handle Conflict?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Charge Your Mobile Suica and Pasmo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Does Mixed Gender Bathing Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Differences Between Japanese & Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books in English

Savvy Tokyo

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog