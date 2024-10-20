Woman arrested for fatally assaulting 9-year-old stepdaughter

Police in Otaru, Hokkaido, have arrested a woman in her 40s for fatally assaulting her 9-year-old stepdaughter by allegedly punching her in the stomach and kicking her.

According to police, the woman is accused of punching and kicking the girl sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

On Friday afternoon, the woman and her husband took the child, who was unconscious and not breathing, to a hospital where she was declared dead. The hospital contacted police.

The woman has admitted to the allegation, police said, adding that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the child’s cause of death.

© Japan Today