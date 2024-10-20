 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for fatally assaulting 9-year-old stepdaughter

0 Comments
OTARU, Hokkaido

Police in Otaru, Hokkaido, have arrested a woman in her 40s for fatally assaulting her 9-year-old stepdaughter by allegedly punching her in the stomach and kicking her.

According to police, the woman is accused of punching and kicking the girl sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

On Friday afternoon, the woman and her husband took the child, who was unconscious and not breathing, to a hospital where she was declared dead. The hospital contacted police.

The woman has admitted to the allegation, police said, adding that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the child’s cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is Fall the Best Time to Visit Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel