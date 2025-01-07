Care worker arrested for headbutting 87-year-old female resident at nursing home

A 32-year-old care worker at a nursing home in Kakamigahara City, Gifu Prefecture, has been arrested for headbutting an 87-year-old female resident in the face.

Police said Takanari Funamizu is accused of assaulting the woman by headbutting and punching her in the face, at around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, NTV reported. The woman's injuries were minor, police said.

The incident came to light when another staff member called 110 and said there had been some trouble between one of the staff and a resident.

