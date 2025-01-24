 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese police release guidelines for undercover investigations

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's police on Thursday released guidelines to enable the employment of fake IDs in undercover investigations as part of measures to tackle the rise in "dark part-time work."

Such investigations will only be permitted in cases of robbery and fraud in which individuals are recruited online, according to the guidelines established by the National Police Agency.

In cases of what is commonly referred to in Japanese as yami baito, suspects usually post seemingly innocent job offers and ask applicants to send personal information, using it to blackmail them into carrying out crimes.

When asked by recruiters, undercover police officers will provide fake IDs such as driver's licenses or My Number national identification cards bearing artificially generated portraits and addresses not used by the public.

There have been investigations in which officers pretended to apply for online jobs but could not continue when asked to present identification.

With the new investigation tactic, police officers will be able to employ aliases to interact with recruiters, preventing and deterring crimes.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences

Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment in Japan Unfold in 2024?

Savvy Tokyo

Togakushi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Perimenopause & Menopause in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

OTC Japanese Medicines for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ in Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

How To Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog