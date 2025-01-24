Japanese police release guidelines for undercover investigations

Japan's police on Thursday released guidelines to enable the employment of fake IDs in undercover investigations as part of measures to tackle the rise in "dark part-time work."

Such investigations will only be permitted in cases of robbery and fraud in which individuals are recruited online, according to the guidelines established by the National Police Agency.

In cases of what is commonly referred to in Japanese as yami baito, suspects usually post seemingly innocent job offers and ask applicants to send personal information, using it to blackmail them into carrying out crimes.

When asked by recruiters, undercover police officers will provide fake IDs such as driver's licenses or My Number national identification cards bearing artificially generated portraits and addresses not used by the public.

There have been investigations in which officers pretended to apply for online jobs but could not continue when asked to present identification.

With the new investigation tactic, police officers will be able to employ aliases to interact with recruiters, preventing and deterring crimes.

