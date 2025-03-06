Former Japanese idol singer charged with indecent assault in Hong Kong

A 25-year-old former member of the Japanese boy band ONE N' ONLY has been charged with indecent assault of a woman in Hong Kong, according to media reports, with the group's management agency expelling him shortly after his arrest.

Kenshin Kamimura, who gained fame for his role in the drama "Our Youth," was arrested Sunday following the incident, which occurred during a celebratory dinner after a fan meeting with the drama cast held the previous day in the territory.

The victim, who served as the event's interpreter, reportedly filed a complaint Sunday against Kamimura. The two were unacquainted prior to the fan meeting, according to local reports.

A group company of talent management agency Stardust Promotion Inc. announced the termination of his contract on the boy band's official website on Tuesday, citing "a serious breach of compliance." His Instagram account has since been deleted.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, where the case was adjourned until April 15 for further proceedings. Under Section 122 of Hong Kong's Crimes Ordinance, indecent assault carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years behind bars.

ONE N' ONLY will continue as a five-member group, with scheduled performances in Japan proceeding as planned. The official website of the "Our Youth" drama said fan meetings set for Osaka in April and Tokyo in May have been canceled.

© KYODO