 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Former Japanese idol singer charged with indecent assault in Hong Kong

0 Comments
HONG KONG

A 25-year-old former member of the Japanese boy band ONE N' ONLY has been charged with indecent assault of a woman in Hong Kong, according to media reports, with the group's management agency expelling him shortly after his arrest.

Kenshin Kamimura, who gained fame for his role in the drama "Our Youth," was arrested Sunday following the incident, which occurred during a celebratory dinner after a fan meeting with the drama cast held the previous day in the territory.

The victim, who served as the event's interpreter, reportedly filed a complaint Sunday against Kamimura. The two were unacquainted prior to the fan meeting, according to local reports.

A group company of talent management agency Stardust Promotion Inc. announced the termination of his contract on the boy band's official website on Tuesday, citing "a serious breach of compliance." His Instagram account has since been deleted.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, where the case was adjourned until April 15 for further proceedings. Under Section 122 of Hong Kong's Crimes Ordinance, indecent assault carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years behind bars.

ONE N' ONLY will continue as a five-member group, with scheduled performances in Japan proceeding as planned. The official website of the "Our Youth" drama said fan meetings set for Osaka in April and Tokyo in May have been canceled.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Unfortunately he's not the one and only Japanese male pervert. Let's hope this jerk gets the 10 years in the slammer.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Matsuda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

What’s The Cheapest Supermarket in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What’s The Best Internet Provider in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Does Mixed Gender Bathing Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

GaijinPot Blog

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Dating Another Foreigner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Akima Plum Grove Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo