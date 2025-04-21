Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teenage girl he met through online game

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl he met through an online game and filming the incident.

According to police, Kai Furusumi, a company employee living in Habikino City, Osaka Prefecture, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 living in Gifu Prefecture, whom he met through an online game, on October 5 last year and filming the incident on a tablet device, NTV reported.

The girl and her mother reported the incident to police on Sunday and Osaka police arrested Furusumi later in the say.

Furusumi was quoted by police as saying he knew the girl was under 16.

