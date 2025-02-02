Man arrested for assaulting, robbing woman on Saitama street

Police in Saitama City have arrested a 33-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting and robbing a woman in her 30s as she walked along a street.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Friday in Minuma Ward as the woman was on her way home, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Keita Sawada is accused of grabbing the woman from behind. He then pulled her to the ground, kicked her in the chest and stomach, before stealing her handbag containing approximately 10,000 yen in cash.

Sawada was detained by a witness until police could be called.

The woman suffered broken ribs and is seriously injured, with full recovery expected to take about three months, police quoted doctors as saying.

Police said the woman told them she did not know Sawada who has remained silent since his arrest.

