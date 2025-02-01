18-year-old student arrested over killing of woman on southwestern island in November

An 18-year-old high school student was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing to death a woman on a southwestern Japan island last year, police said.

The suspect is accused of fatally stabbing Fusako Kikuchi at her home on Tokunoshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on Nov 20. He admitted to the charge, according to police.

The student and Kikuchi, a 55-year-old nursery school teacher, were personally acquainted before the incident. Police seized a knife believed to have been used in the alleged crime.

Kikuchi was found collapsed and bleeding with multiple wounds to her upper body in her home on the evening of Nov 20.

