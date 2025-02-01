Woman conned out of ¥18 mil in SNS romance scam

A woman in Shirakawa City, Fukushima Prefecture, was defrauded of 18 million yen after believing a false online message from a man claiming to be a celebrity.

According to police, the woman, who is in her 50s, received a message last November via a SNS app from the man, which made her feel romantically involved, Sankei Shimbun reported.

After a few messages were exchanged, the “celebrity” reportedly said: “I am behind in my tax payments and my bank account has been frozen. Please lend me 18 million yen. I'll pay you back double the money I borrow."

The woman believed the story and sent the 18 million yen to the scammer, using cash and electronic money. She contacted police after there was no further contact from the man.

