Trudeau announces tariffs on U.S. in retaliation for Trump's tariffs

Canada will retaliate against President Donald Trump's new tariffs by imposing 25% tariffs on U.S. goods from drinks to appliances, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.
As relations between the long-time allies who share the world's longest land border reach a new low, Trudeau told a news conference he was slapping tariffs on C$155 billion ($107 billion) of U.S. goods. Those on C$30 billion will take effect on Tuesday, the same day as Trump's tariffs, and duties on the remaining C$125 billion in 21 days, he said.
Trudeau's announcement came just hours after Trump ordered 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% on goods from China, risking a trade war that economists say could slow global growth and reignite inflation.
Trudeau warned the coming weeks would be difficult for Canadians and that Trump's tariffs would also hurt Americans.
Addressing Americans, he said: "They will raise costs for you, including food at the grocery store, gas at the pump. They will impede your access to an affordable supply of vital goods."
The Canadian leader said tariffs would include American beer, wine and bourbon, as well as fruits and fruit juices, including orange juice from Trump's home state of Florida. Canada would also target goods including clothing, sports equipment and household appliances.
Canada is considering non-tariff measures, potentially relating to critical minerals, energy procurement and other partnerships, Trudeau said.
Trudeau encouraged Canadians to buy Canadian products and vacation at home rather than in the U.S. "We didn't ask for this but we will not back down," Trudeau said.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
18 Comments
Login to comment
Blacklabel
not really. We just don’t buy anything from you, which actually hurts YOU.
i think you will also be getting a 50% tariff in response to your nonsense.
AnotherExpert
You might just find that Americans buy a lot of goods from Canada. Have you researched this?
wallace
It won't affect Americans crossing the border to buy their cheaper prescription drugs and medicines.
Tokyo Guy
You might just find that Americans buy a lot of goods from Canada. Have you researched this?
"Research" in MAGA world means "what Fox and OANN tell us"
kokajp
Private citizens around the world need to totally boycott American products, now.
MiuraAnjin
Detroit is going to suffer bigly.
Tokyo Guy
I just read this on Threads.
"Canadians are well known for their friendliness and hospitality. No more. At tonight's NHL game between Ottawa and Minnesota, it was the first time in my 67 years that I have heard Canadians boo another country's anthem. Canada is pi**sed, rightly so.
We managed to alienate a country whose national identity is niceness.
ThePunisher
Good on Canada.
Here's hoping the average American will be negatively affected by these petty tariffs and that fuel cost increases will hurt them. That would be heart-warming to see.
The best thing Canadians can do is seek out and buy as much local produce and goods as possible. Best to avoid the rubbish foods produced south of their border.
Zaphod
Good. Let him posture and look even more stupid than he already does. In the event, Trumps tariffs are in response to clear demands and a negotiation tool. What are Trudeaus demands? Re-instate DEI and open the borders again? Good luck with that.
Mocheake
A whole lot of Americans get goods from Canada, as has been posted many times on this site. Dealings also go on between States and provinces. MAGA people really have their heads firmly in the sand, don't they?
itsonlyrocknroll
There is going to some huffing and puffing, the big girls are going to blowing there blouses out.
Toys are going to fly, there will be smeared lips stick. allot of loud rattle waving.
Then compromise.
Not sure about Mexico, Canada yes, smart money within those 21 days.
GuruMick
But Trump LOVES Tariffs...he is the tariff guy, remember.
Didnt see this coming ?
Go MAGA....go Trump.......go get an education
GuruMick
Some official Govt. site says in 2023 US imported $436 billion goods from Canada.
Oil, cars, car parts, minerals some of the things listed.
Nobody from MAGA checks....
Peter Neil
yes, canadians are taking it to heart and already buying canadian products instead of u.s. goods. it started with trump mouthing off about tariffs long ago.
canada should raise the price of oil price to the u.s. at least 15%. it's too cheap.
with the 10% tariff and higher price, the price at the pump in the u.s. will go up soon.
the u.s. can go back to the saudis to get the oil they need for gasoline.
and increase the cost of electricity. people have no idea how much electricity is sold by canada to northern states.
Bob Fosse
30 states get electricity from Canada.
Some dude
I'm not at all familiar with Canadian politics (although I do know that politics in general is basically just backstabbing and intrigue), but a leader who's announced his resignation has essentially no more f**ks left to give, and that's when a politician is at his or her most dangerous. If, among his last actions, he decided to throw a huge middle finger at Trump, that would be the greatest way to sign off.
GuruMick
Gets better...US imports $480 billion from Mexico...lots of high end industrial stuff and machinery as well.
EVERYTHING just got more expensive for the USA ......hope Mexico retaliates with tariffs as well.
Go MAGA.....thought bubbles as useful as bath bubbles
Peter Neil
nickel and potash are vital to the u.s. the u.s. has no nickel to mine.
farming in the u.s is dependent on potash from canada.
man, food prices in the u.s. will skyrocket.
Tokyo Guy
A quick refresher on MAGA thinking as it relates to tariffs, etc.
MAGA operates on a simple premise: I don't care if I suffer, as long as they suffer more. MAGA people will willingly accept a 50% increase in their grocery prices if it means that the brown people next door have their door smashed down by ICE. "What? They're American citizens? So what, they're brown, and that alone makes them suspect".
MAGA people will be fine with the 1% getting richer and richer as long as someone else gets poorer and poorer (as long as it's not them, of course, in which case it's a democrat conspiracy theory because Fox said that the democrats secretly control the house and the senate and have engaged in a vast conspiracy against the American people).
MAGA are fine with planes crashing, helicopters and planes colliding, etc., as long as they have a bogeyman on whom to blame it.
MAGA are absolute masters of denial. "We buy nothing from Canada". "Every other country in the world is scared of us and will eventually bend the knee to Trump". "Trump has never made a bad decision in his life, and everything he does is for the average citizen".
If you read their responses with this in mind, it will make a bit more sense.
Bad Haircut
Shouldn't the headline be "Failed PM swats US with wet lettuce leaf"?