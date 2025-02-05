Man arrested for robbing convenience store says he hadn’t eaten in 3 days due to gambling debts

Police in Kazo, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a convenience store last month.

Police said the suspect, Hiroki Nakajima, a company employee, told them, he was heavily in debt to gamblers and needed money because he hadn’t been able to eat properly for three days, TV Asahi reported.

The incident occurred early on the morning of Jan 27, police said. Nakajima is accused of threatening the male employee with a knife and stealing 30,000 yen in cash. The employee was not injured.

According to police, Nakajima was identified after an analysis of store surveillance camera footage.

