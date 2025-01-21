 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for stealing ambulance called to his home

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Kuki, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of stealing an ambulance.

According to police, Hiroshi Hirata, of unknown occupation, called 119 at around 6:50 p.m. on Monday, complaining of stomach pain. Kyodo News reported that three paramedics treated Hirata, who was drunk at the time, and determined that he did not need to go to a hospital. 

Police said that Hirata became enraged and threatened the paramedics with a knife. He went outside and stole their ambulance.

Police found the ambulance and Hirata in the parking lot of a drugstore about 100 meters away, and arrested him on the spot. 

Hirata was quoted by police as saying, “I thought I would go to the hospital myself.”

