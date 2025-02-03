Suspect arrested over dismembered body parts found in Osaka Prefecture

Osaka prefectural police have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of dumping the body parts of a man in a mountainous area of Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture.

Police said Hiroto Oki, who lives in Osaka City, has admitted to taking the body parts in a suitcase to Mount Ikoma near the prefectural border with Nara, Kyodo New reported.

According to police, the body parts of the man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, were found at around noon on Jan 25 in several places within a radius of about 30 meters. Police officers were reportedly searching for a missing person at the time.

The head and both arms of the body had been severed, and an autopsy revealed that the man had been dead for about one month, police said.

Police said there were no belongings or anything that might help identify the victim.

Surveillance camera footage near the scene showed a man pulling a large suitcase from a road into the area where the body parts were found, on Dec 28.

Police were able to identify Oki from the footage and he was located in Wakayama Prefecture on Sunday and arrested on Monday.

© Japan Today