22-year-old man arrested after attacking woman and her parents with hammer

Police in Hiroshima City have arrested a 22-year-old university student on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked a 22-year-old woman and her parents, both in their 50s, with a hammer at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. on Sunday in Asakita Ward. Kyodo News reported that Koichiro Tsuyama broke into the house, woke up everyone and started hitting them with a hammer.

The woman and her mother suffered serious head injuries, while her father suffered minor head injuries.

The woman was able to call 119 and police rushed to the house and apprehended Tsuyama.

Police quoted Tsuyama as saying he intended to kill the family.

Tsuyama and the 22-year-old woman were acquaintances, police said.

