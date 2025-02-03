 Japan Today
Ryuji Kimura, center on the ground, is restrained by police after he threw a homemade pipe bomb at then Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Saikazaki port in Wakayama on April 15, 2023. Image: KYODO
crime

Man who threw pipe bomb at ex-PM Kishida tells court he didn't intend to kill

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

A man who threw a homemade pipe bomb at former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a 2023 campaign event denied that he intended to kill the politician as his trial began Tuesday at a court in western Japan.

Ryuji Kimura, 25, is charged with attempted murder for the April 15, 2023 attack on Kishida at a small fishing port in the city of Wakayama, as well as four other charges including violations of laws controlling explosives and deadly weapons.

Kishida was unhurt, but two people sustained minor injuries. Kimura was arrested on the spot.

At Tuesday's trial at the Wakayama District Court, Kimura pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, saying he didn't intend to kill Kishida, according to NHK public television and other media. They said Kimura admitted to making the bombs and other charges.

A ruling is expected later this month.

Prosecutors said the bomb Kimura threw at Kishida was one of two he brought to the campaign event.

Social media postings later suggested Kimura had grievances about Japan’s election system.

Authorities found parts of the pipe bomb stuck in a container 60 meters away from the venue. Prosecutors say that it was potentially lethal.

The attack on Kishida came nine months after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech in Nara, another city in western Japan. That attack shocked the nation and prompted greater protection for dignitaries.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

