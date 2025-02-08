 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested over hit-and-run death of 87-year-old woman

SAITAMA

Police in Saitama City have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed an 87-year-old woman on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. in Minuma Ward. Katsuko Chiba, who lives nearby, was found bleeding from her head and collapsed on the street by a passerby who called 119, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Chiba was confirmed dead at the scene which is a straight road with one lane in each direction. There are no traffic lights and police believe Chiba was hit as she was on the crosswalk.

Police said surveillance camera footage identified the car, and the driver, Keita Yamada, a part-time worker from Noda, Chiba Prefecture, was arrested late Friday.

Police said Yamada has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I hit something, but I didn't think it was a person.”

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

