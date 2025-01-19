 Japan Today
crime

Woman arrested over fatal stabbing of 64-year-old husband

UTSUNOMIYA, Tochigi

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 50-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally stabbing her 64-year-old husband at their home.

According to police, a woman called 110 at 10:30 a.m. on Friday and said her colleague, Akira Kumada, hadn't come to work, TV Asahi reported. Police went to the house and found Kumada, a company executive, lying on a futon in a bedroom on the second floor. There was a knife stuck in his chest. He was taken to hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

In the same room, Kumada’s wife, Saegusa, was sitting against a wall, bleeding from stab wounds to her chest. A bloody kitchen knife was found near her. She was taken to hospital but her wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Kumada did not have any defensive wounds on his arms or hands and believe he was attacked while sleeping.

The Kumadas live alone and the windows and front door were locked. Furthermore, there were no signs that any of the rooms had been ransacked or searched.

On Sunday, NTV reported that police questioned Kumada’s wife and said she admitted to stabbing her husband and that she had wanted to kill herself as well. Police said she gave no motive for wanting to kill her husband and herself.

