crime

Man arrested for assaulting female bar employee after argument over bill

3 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police in Chikushino, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 26-year-old female bar employee by slapping her face.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, NHK reported. Police said Yoshihide Fukamachi, an employee of the national government’s labor bureau, is accused of slapping the woman on the cheek multiple times.

Fukamachi visited the bar with an acquaintance around midnight, and when the employee showed him the bill for 42,000 yen, he became angry, saying it was too high.

The manager called 110. Police said Fukamachi has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "There's no way I would hit a woman."

The woman was not injured, police said.

3 Comments
Regardless of whether there was an assault or not.

Many Japanese bars are a complete ripoff. If there are bar girls, then walk away before you lose a lot of money.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Not condoning a slap in the face. That is most certainly assault and the guy should be charged. However, in a nation of 125 million, that a slap in the face in a bar makes the news is telling as to how little crime there is here.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Damn, little over 2 .5 hours for ￥42,000, high priced establishment no doubt.

Dude can kiss his job goodbye!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

However, in a nation of 125 million, that a slap in the face in a bar makes the news is telling as to how little crime there is here.

You forget, this is JT

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

