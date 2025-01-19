Man arrested for assaulting female bar employee after argument over bill

Police in Chikushino, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 26-year-old female bar employee by slapping her face.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, NHK reported. Police said Yoshihide Fukamachi, an employee of the national government’s labor bureau, is accused of slapping the woman on the cheek multiple times.

Fukamachi visited the bar with an acquaintance around midnight, and when the employee showed him the bill for 42,000 yen, he became angry, saying it was too high.

The manager called 110. Police said Fukamachi has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "There's no way I would hit a woman."

The woman was not injured, police said.

© Japan Today