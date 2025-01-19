Doctor arrested for allegedly threatening man on train over coughing

Kanagawa prefectural police have arrested a 59-year-old doctor on suspicion of threatening a 19-year-old man on a train because he wouldn't stop coughing.

According to police, Masahisa Onomura, a doctor from Yokosuka City, is accused of pointing something like an ice pick at the man who was coughing, and telling him: "If you cough anymore, I'll kill you,” Kyodo News reported.

Police said the incident occurred on a train traveling between Kamioka and Yokohama stations on the Keikyu Line at around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The two men do not know each other, police said. Onomura was standing, while the other man was seated and had coughed several times.

Police said Onomura has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying,"I didn't do anything like that."

