 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Doctor arrested for allegedly threatening man on train over coughing

1 Comment
KANAGAWA

Kanagawa prefectural police have arrested a 59-year-old doctor on suspicion of threatening a 19-year-old man on a train because he wouldn't stop coughing.

According to police, Masahisa Onomura, a doctor from Yokosuka City, is accused of pointing something like an ice pick at the man who was coughing, and telling him: "If you cough anymore, I'll kill you,” Kyodo News reported.

Police said the incident occurred on a train traveling between Kamioka and Yokohama stations on the Keikyu Line at around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The two men do not know each other, police said. Onomura was standing, while the other man was seated and had coughed several times.

Police said Onomura has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying,"I didn't do anything like that."

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

So simple, get off at nearest station, then board the next train. Avoidance is best.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel