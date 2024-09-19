 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea's Kim Ye-ji at the Paris Olympics Image: AFP
entertainment

Viral Korean Olympic shooter scores first acting role as assassin

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, whose skill and nonchalance won the internet at the Paris Olympics, has landed her first acting role -- as an assassin.

The 32-year-old took silver in the women's 10m air pistol in July and her ultra-calm demeanor, combined with her wire-rimmed shooting glasses and baseball cap, turned her into a worldwide online sensation.

As videos of her shooting went viral, she drew praise from celebrities such as Elon Musk.

"She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!" Musk wrote on his social media platform X at the time.

Now she will play an assassin in "Crush", a spinoff short-form series of the global film project "Asia", a spokesperson for Seoul-based entertainment firm Asia Lab told AFP on Friday.

Kim will star alongside Indian actress and influencer Anushka Sen, the company said in a separate statement, saying it was excited to witness "the potential synergy that will arise from Kim Ye-ji and Anushka Sen's new transformation into a killer duo".

Since winning silver, a short clip showing Kim at the Baku World Cup in May has gone viral, spawning fan art, endless memes and multiple edits setting the clip to K-pop.

Kim signed with a South Korean talent agency in August to assist her in managing her extracurricular activities and she has since been featured in a magazine photoshoot for Louis Vuitton.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why Is There a Rice Shortage in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

A Checklist For Quitting Your Job In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Okuma Kabuto Festival

GaijinPot Travel

A Savvy Guide to the Nightlife in Tokyo for Women

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog