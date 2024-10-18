 Japan Today
national

22 injured after bus carrying Japanese tourists crashes in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey

A bus carrying Japanese tourists veered off a road and crashed into a ditch in Turkey on Thursday, injuring 22 people on board, the state-run news agency reported.

The accident occurred on a highway in Afyonkarahisar province, about 250 kilometers southwest of Ankara, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The injured passengers, including one who was in life-threatening condition, were taken to hospitals in Afyonkarahisar, the agency said.

