8 people die in multiple early morning fires across Japan

Eight people, some of them elderly, died in multiple fires across Japan on Saturday, according to police.

Two bodies, believed to be those of a 92-year-old man and his 89-year-old wife, were found after a fire gutted a two-story house in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, in the early morning, police said.

A separate fire at a two-story apartment in the same city killed a 68-year-old woman.

In Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, a fire ripped through a house in the early hours, killing three, while a 17-year-old girl was injured, police said.

According to the police, the high school student lived with her parents and grandmother.

Another early morning fire struck a house in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, where two bodies were found, police said.

Of the five residents of the house, three escaped with two of them sustaining injuries, they added.

