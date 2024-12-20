 Japan Today
national

8 people die in multiple early morning fires across Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Eight people, some of them elderly, died in multiple fires across Japan on Saturday, according to police.

Two bodies, believed to be those of a 92-year-old man and his 89-year-old wife, were found after a fire gutted a two-story house in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, in the early morning, police said.

A separate fire at a two-story apartment in the same city killed a 68-year-old woman.

In Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, a fire ripped through a house in the early hours, killing three, while a 17-year-old girl was injured, police said.

According to the police, the high school student lived with her parents and grandmother.

Another early morning fire struck a house in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, where two bodies were found, police said.

Of the five residents of the house, three escaped with two of them sustaining injuries, they added.

