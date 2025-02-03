Heavy snowfall forecast across wide swathe along Sea of Japan coast

The Japanese government on Monday warned of heavy snowfall across a wide swathe along the Sea of Japan coast due to this season's strongest cold front, with residents urged to avoid nonessential outings due to potential traffic disruptions.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said snow is expected to fall in regions where snowfall is uncommon such as the Tokai region in central Japan, as well as Shikoku and Kyushu islands in the west and southwest. While snowfall is expected to peak on Thursday, another cold front is forecast from Saturday onward.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism warned that expressways and major roads could be closed depending on snowfall, and asked shipping companies to refrain from asking drivers to make nonessential deliveries.

The ministry cited previous cases of stranded vehicles, road and railway closures as well as major train delays.

Some areas in the country may experience a cold front of a severity only seen once every several years, according to the weather agency.

Up to 50 centimeters of snow could fall in Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's four main islands, while the Hokuriku region in central Japan could see up to 40 cm and the Tohoku region in the northeast up to 30 cm.

There may be up to 25 cm of snow in the Tokai region and up to 20 cm in the western regions of Kinki and Chugoku as well as in northern Kyushu.

On Tuesday, 70 cm of snow may fall in the Tohoku, Hokuriku and Tokai regions, and 50 cm in Hokkaido, the Kinki and Chugoku regions. Northern Kyushu may receive 30 cm, while Shikoku could see 20 cm, and southern Kyushu and the Amami Islands in the southwest may get 15 cm.

© KYODO