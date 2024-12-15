 Japan Today
Image: iStock/kuppa_rock
national

Haruto, Hinato (陽翔), Tsumugi (紬) most popular baby names in Japan in 2024: survey

TOKYO

Haruto and Hinato (陽翔) for boys and Tsumugi (紬) for girls were Japan's most popular first names given to boys and girls born in 2024, according to a survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.

Haruto topped the list for the first time in seven years, and Tsumugi topped the list for the second time in three years.

Meiji Yasuda said that both names "may contain the hope that the child will grow up to be bright, hopeful and strong in these turbulent times."

This is the 36th time the survey has been conducted. The names of 7,308 boys and 7,017 girls born between January and September of this year among the children and grandchildren of the company's policyholders were tallied.

Next on the list for boys was Nagi or Nagisa (凪) and for girls, it was Sui (翠).

