Inflation-hit voters in Japan hope for higher wages

People whose lives have been upended by inflation expressed hope Wednesday that the Japanese government will implement policies that will further curb the negative impact of price hikes outpacing wage growth ahead of the general election later this month.

"I feel that everything has become expensive while my pay is still the same," Koki Miyamori, a temporary worker in the construction industry, said, after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved the House of Representatives the same day for a snap election on Oct 27.

For 18-year-old Miyamori, this will mark his first time to vote. "I will look at which party will benefit my economic circumstances." In Japan, the voting age is 18.

Ishiba has pledged to maintain the economic policies promoted by his predecessor Fumio Kishida, who took steps such as providing cash handouts to low-income households and subsidies to smaller companies.

Yoshiharu Fukushi, 69, who owns a translation business, said, "I cannot support Ishiba's economic policy. The policy should improve the Japanese economy as a whole. Otherwise, it will just make inflation worse."

Japan, instead, "should adopt expansionary fiscal policy, utilizing government bonds to overcome low wages," Fukushi said.

Another focal point of the election is likely to be political reform as Ishiba faces the challenge of revamping his ruling Liberal Democratic Party hit by a political funds scandal and winning back voter trust.

"Ishiba has been saying that he will solve the political scandal issue, but it seems hard because of the power struggle in his party," said a 64-year-old small-sized food company board member.

"Still, if the LDP wins again, which I think will be the case, he should make drastic reforms as the leader of this country to satisfy the people," he added.

A 27-year-old woman who lives in Kanagawa Prefecture took a swipe at the LDP, saying, "It is unfair if normal citizens pay more money while politicians gain money deviously."

The woman, who recently started a job in the airline industry, added, "If inflation outpaces wage raises, fewer people will go on holiday by plane."

Asked about how he wants the government to deal with diplomatic and security issues, in light of Beijing's growing assertiveness in the region, Fukushi said, "Japan should stand up to China's aggressive behavior near our territory and not let it do whatever it wants."

© KYODO